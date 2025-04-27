John Lithgow talks about Roald Dahl legacy

Hollywood actor John Lithgow has recently talked about children’s writer Roald Dahl legacy.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actor, who portrayed Roald in the West End play Giant, said, “Dahl wasn’t a monster covered by scales – he was a very complicated man damaged by terrible tragedies.”

“Everything that was humane and compassionate about Dahl had to be in the play, along with the vitriol and cruelty, and you can see all that in his stories too,” explained the 79-year-old.

The play’s director Nicholas Hytner also revealed to The Sunday Times that he knew John had to play Roald because “even though he is the sweetest man, he does have the most extraordinary talent for playing monstrous characters”.

Last year, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor spoke to The Independent about his role in the play.

Reflecting on what fascinated him in particular about the children’s author, John mentioned that it was “the origins of that hatred… I think so much of that comes from injury, from damage”.

“He was a charmer and a wit, but he had a vile temper and he could be horrible to people,” remarked the Conclave actor.

John continued, “And he had a deeply emotional side.”

“Roald endured awful grief when one of his children was badly injured and another passed away,” added the Sharper actor.