Miley Cyrus turns heads in Paris as father's romance sparks more drama

Miley Cyrus, chart-topping music icon who’s been making waves with her recent romance involving Maxx Morando, stepped out in Paris wearing a sleek black mini dress that captured everyone's attention.

The 32-year-old singer was spotted in the day in Saint Germain de Pres, rocking an off-the-shoulder black dress and sheer black tights along with matching black pumps.

The long-sleeved dress gave off major 80s vibes and hugged Miley’s fit figure perfectly.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker kept her hair down in loose waves for the outing, paired with black sunglasses. Later, she swapped her look for a long black puffer coat cinched at the waist, still nailing the same Wayfarer sunglasses.

This sighting comes shortly after the news that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, is now dating English actress Elizabeth Hurley, 59.

However, fans were shocked to learn that Miley's dad Billy Ray, had been quietly dating someone until the news hit on Sunday.