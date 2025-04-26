Kanye West banned from livestream app after controversial remarks

Kanye West, the music icon who's no stranger to controversy and currently knee-deep in a fiery feud on X (formerly Twitter), just got hit with another curveball.

The rapper was banned a mere seven minutes after joining the popular streaming platform Twitch.

West, who already upset fans by saying he wished he had kids with women other than reality star Kim Kardashian, caused even more anger on Friday morning when he brought back his shocking pro-Nazi talk during a Twitch stream.

The 47-yea-old rapper was kicked off the platform just seven minutes after going live.

Dressed in a black jacket and dark Prada sunglasses, the controversial rapper seemed to be in a motel room when he started an antisemitic rant, as reported by the entertainment site Dexerto.

In his short time on that stream, West targeted Jewish people, the LGBTQ+ community, and even gave a Nazi salute while yelling "Heil Hitler."

However, Kanye West also threw more insults at Kardashian and told his viewers that Elon Musk had given him "free passes" to make these harmful comments.