Travis Kelce reignites baby rumours with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying each other’s company away from the public eye

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear ready for a long future together as the two seem to be planning their next steps together.

The 35-year-old NFL athlete fueled the flames of speculations regarding Swift and him looking forward to become parents together on the latest podcast episode with his brother, Jason Kelce.

During New Heights this week, a fan asked how to take care of “feral children” which led to a debate between the brothers.

While Jason was in favour of child-proofing the house, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented, “I think to safe the house and safe the objects in the house... f---ing tell them to go outside.”

Travis eventually convinced his brother and the two agreed that the best thing may be to “Lean into it. The more they f--- themselves up, the more they will learn to not do stupid s—t.”

This conversation sparked the interest of fans who have been theorising about the next move of the high-profile couple after nearly two years of dating.

It was previously reported that an insider revealed the couple’s plans to tie the knot by the end of this year.

However, the couple have not directly hinted at the plans of marriage and parenthood.