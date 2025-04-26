 
Saturday April 26, 2025
Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88

By Royal Desk
April 26, 2025
Prince William, Princess Kate honour Pope Francis' legacy in emotional tribute

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a moving tribute to Pope Francis as the Prince of Wales attended the beloved pontiff's funeral in Vatican City on Saturday. 

The future King, 42, was dressed in a navy suit and black tie stood alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, offering his respects at a ceremony that united mourners from all corners of the world. 

Pope Francis, revered for his humility and compassion, passed away on Easter Monday a the age of 88, leaving a profound sense of loss among millions. 

After the funeral mass, William and Kate took to social media to honour his legacy, writing: 'Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis.' 

Their heart touching tribute was accompanied by a video showing Pope's final journey through Rome, with crowds lining the streets to bid farewell. 