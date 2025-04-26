Prince William, Princess Kate honour Pope Francis' legacy in emotional tribute

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a moving tribute to Pope Francis as the Prince of Wales attended the beloved pontiff's funeral in Vatican City on Saturday.
The future King, 42, was dressed in a navy suit and black tie stood alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, offering his respects at a ceremony that united mourners from all corners of the world.
Pope Francis, revered for his humility and compassion, passed away on Easter Monday a the age of 88, leaving a profound sense of loss among millions.
After the funeral mass, William and Kate took to social media to honour his legacy, writing: 'Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis.'
Their heart touching tribute was accompanied by a video showing Pope's final journey through Rome, with crowds lining the streets to bid farewell.
