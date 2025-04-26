Sussex marriage faces ‘toughest period’ as Prince Harry takes big step

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have a new crisis brewing as the Duke of Sussex puts his foot down over a major issue.

Experts previously stated that that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 and began their independent lives in US, want completely different things which may have a strain on their marriage.

Now, friends of the couple are “raising eyebrows” as Harry appears to be taking major strides in opposite direction of Meghan, who is focused on building her business empire with lifestyle brand, As Ever, Netflix contract and her new podcast.

Meanwhile, Harry is devastated about his strained relationship with cancer-stricken father King Charles. Reports have suggested that the Duke “desperate to make amends.

“The biggest elephant in the room remains Harry’s homesickness though, as well as the angst he feels about the situation with his family,” an insider told Heat magazine.

Harry and Meghan travelled to New York for the former Suits actress talk at the Time100 Summit. The Duke had stated that he is “proud” of his wife’s success. However, the source tells a different story.

“Now Meghan is in New York, doing her own thing, the word is that he’s got plans to head back to the U.K. next month, as well as more time in Europe coming up,” they continued.

“But that has, of course, raised questions about how they are going to nurture their marriage. There simply aren’t enough hours in the day.”

The insider also noted that there is a “big shift in their relationship and it’s definitely the toughest period they’ve faced to date, but the honeymoon was bound to run out of steam eventually, and now they face a different challenge together.”