Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia’ cast: Actress set to play White Witch revealed

Greta Gerwig unveils upcoming ‘Narnia’ White Witch star

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia film seems to have found its primary antagonist: the White Witch.

Emma Mackey, best known for her role in Sex Education, is set to play the role of White Witch also known as Jadis in the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The role was originally played by Tilda Swinton in 2005’s Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Mackey will join Meryl Streep, who is in talks to be cast as Aslan, the talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian and guide to human children who magically enter his world.

The Barbie director wrote the script and is directing the film, which is the first novel of the seven-book series and serves as a prequel to the other books.

The streaming platform, Netflix, in 2018, announced it would develop a new series and film projects based on C. S. Lewis novel.

Gerwig boarded the project in 2020, after earning a best director Oscar nomination for Lady Bird and helming an acclaimed adaptation of Little Women.

Narnia is slated for Thanksgiving Day 2026 release on IMAX, worldwide, for two weeks in advance and will debut on Netflix around Christmas.