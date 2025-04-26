Trouble in paradise? Lively, Reynolds’ awkward appearance fuels split rumours

Ryan Reynolds, iconic actor who is best known for his hits like Deadpool and Free Guy, was recently spotted flashing a big, cheerful smile without wife Blake Lively by his side.

Reynolds looked relaxed and in great spirits on Friday as he made an appearance at a Parkinson’s charity event in New York City. This came just a day after things felt a little off between him and Lively during their red carpet walk at the Time100 Gala.

The 48-year-old star seemed refreshed and upbeat, sharing laughs while flashing that signature smile and happily snapping photos with guests at the 'More to Parkinson’s' panel.

Wearing casual pink polo and clean white sneakers, the actor gave off a chill, charming vibe, a big shift from the awkward tension of the previous night.

Their awkward appearance at the Time100 Gala definitely turned heads, especially with all the drama surrounding Blake at the time.

For the unversed, Blake Lively is currently caught up in a public feud with Megyn Kelly and tangled in a messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The pressure seems to be showing, with body language expert Judi James telling DailyMail that the couple’s interactions at the Time100 event revealed signs of subtle power struggles and tension.