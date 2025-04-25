Gayle King reveals ‘happy’ wish on her bucket list

Gayle King has recently expressed her desire to get married after travelling to space on a Blue Origin flight earlier in April.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the TIME 100 gala on April 24, the CBS Mornings co-anchor opened up about her bucket list, saying, “Getting married,” is next on her list.

Gayle quipped, “No, piercing my ears.”

On April 14, the broadcast journalist went on Blue Origin’s all-female flight to space for around 11 minutes. She was joined by other stars, including Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and more.

“I really am proud of me, because I never in a gazillion years thought I could do this,” stated the 70-year-old.

Gayle further said, “I walked out of there thinking, ‘Gosh, I can do anything!’ “

The TV personality talked about her love life during a May 2024 interview on The Tamron Hall Show.

“If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, but I think it’s hard when you’re a public person,” she noted.

Gayle further said, “I do think that’s hard. So, you just hope a friend of a friend.”

The TV personality shared that she wanted to date some “younger” than her but she pointed out, “I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to.”

Meanwhile, Gayle added that she would like someone to support her in life.

“You want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin,” she declared.