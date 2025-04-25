Prince Harry will never return to royal family?

The Duke of Sussex seems to be in a fix about his new life in the US

King Charles III's younger son Harry is currently living a life of his choice in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex seems to be in a fix about his new life in the US as he "really misses being a prince" even after saying goodbye to the royal job in 2020.

Sharing her knowledge about her late friend Princess Diana's children, royal author Tina Brown claimed: "The relationship between the brothers sounds like it’s very hard to repair. I think Harry would make it up, but I don’t think William can.”

She, in an interview, went on sharing her thoughts about Harry's future with the monarchy, saying the Duke will never return to the royal family.

However, she admits the Duke has all the talent to do royal duties brilliantly, adding: "Harry is the most talented in the family at human relations, like his mother.”

She went on revealing the truth about Harry's nature, explaining: "He really knows how to play the role of the prince. I think he really likes it. That’s what’s so ironic."

Brown continued: "For a bit he thought he didn’t because the palace is boring and oppressive and so on. Now he’s had a few years doing it without them, I think he really misses being a prince because he was good at it."

In conversation with The Daily Telegraph, she said that Harry and Meghan talk about ‘doing good’.

She went on suggesting the couple: "The good you can do as a royal is so much more potent."

She also gave an example of Harry's late mother, saying: "When Diana shook the hands of the AIDS patient without gloves, when royals always wore gloves before, how much more potent was it that she was a princess than if she’d simply been a celebrity?”