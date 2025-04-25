Walton Goggins gears up to host ‘SNL’ amid feud with Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins to host ‘SNL’ after ‘mean’ parody of ‘White Lotus’ co-star Aimee Lou Wood

Goggins was announced as the host for an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode after his The White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood criticised the show for her “mean” parody.

The 53-year-old actor will be making his SNL debut in the May 10th episode, as the show officially announced, while Arcade Fire will appear as the musical guest.

The SNL episode comes on the heels of Wood’s complaint after Sarah Sherman portrayed her White Lotus character, Chelsea, with exaggerated big teeth and over-the-top English accent.

Wood promptly took to social media and penned down a lengthy rant. “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later),” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Goggins, who is rumoured to be feuding with his co-star, called the spoof “smashing” which further fueled the flames of their alleged drama.

The feud rumours blew up after the co-stars, who play love interests in White Lotus Season 3, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Goggins also notably left Wood out of his social media tribute after the finale aired earlier this month.