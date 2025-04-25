Demi Lovato incredible transformation sends fans into frenzy

Demi Lovato made the fans do a double take with her drastic physical makeover.

The Camp Rock alum has always been candid about her mental health journey and her battle with eating disorder, bulimia.

Now, the 32-year-old stunned fans with rare insight into the path to physical fitness giving rise to speculations and theories behind the change.

Lovato, who uses they/them/she/her pronouns, took to Instagram Thursday, April 24, to show her evidently thin figure.

Jordan Jutes Lutes' fiancée put up a carousal of pictures in which the Confident crooner can be seen wearing tiny black shorts and a V-neck tank top in a particular snap.

The image showed her abs and toned torso.

The post was captioned as, "Dumping."

Her fans flooded the comment section with love and praise for her.

However, the post also sparked speculation that songwriter-singer has used the trendy weight loss drug Ozempic.

One social media user wrote, "Ozempic queen."

Second internet user commented, "She's so skinny! I like her when she was thicker. Everybody's getting on Ozempic."

"Oz3mpic looks great on her," another gushed the American singer.

For the unversed, Lovato is not the only one who has recently flaunted huge weight loss.

Lizzo, for instance, showed off her slimmer figure while modelling for her brand's lingerie set.

Selena Gomez's appearance at the Golden Globes 2025 had also stunned her fans for the same reason.