Kendall Jenner turns heads in sleek grey suit on Paris set

Kendall Jenner, Kardashians star who is always serving standout style, was recently spotted in Paris this week looking effortlessly chic while filming a new commercial for a brand.

Dressed in a sharp grey suit that blended sophistication with modern flair, Kendall proved once again why she’s a fashion favourite.

The model kept it cool and classy by wearing a crisp white tee under her suit and added black leather belt to pull the whole business-casual look together.

To give herself a little extra height, Bad Bunny's rumoured girlfriend stepped into sleek black leather heels. However, she finished off her look with bold gold earrings that added just the right touch of glam, while her long dark hair was styled in a soft and flicky blowout.

It was her second month of filming, after Kendall Jenner teamed up with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley in March to shoot scenes for the L'Oréal commercial.