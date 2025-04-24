Prince William turns 'shy' as fan hugs him in sweet surprise moment

Prince William receives warm welcome from an excited fan

Prince William turned shy as he received a warm welcome from Royal fans following the Easter break.

During a visit to Mentivity, a South London organisation dedicated to youth empowerment-one excited admirer dashed across the grass for a selfie, even sharing a brief hug with the future King.

The Prince of Wales, appeared in high spirits as he returned to the official duties and visited the charity, which supports hundreds of young people each week through mentoring, workshops and community programs.

William spent time engaging with teens who benefit from the initiative, listening attentively as they spoke about the positive changes Mentivity has made in their lives.

The visit marked a meaningful return to public life for the Royal, who spent the Easter holiday privately with the Princess of Wales, and their three children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Sandringham.

They were also joined by kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Known for his commitment to supporting young people, Prince William's visit to Mentivity highlighted his continued focus on education, opportunity and emotional well-being for the next generation- with a heartfelt fan encounter making the day even more memorable.