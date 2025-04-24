Cillian Murphy's most 'iconic' suit up for auction

Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise Tommy Shelby in upcoming 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy is one of the most popular Irish actors in Hollywood.

He is widely known for performing some really captivating roles in films like Oppenheimer, Inception, Batman Begins, A Quite Place and many more.

One of his hit TV show Peaky Blinders brought him a massive recognition and made him win multiple accolades for the role.

Earlier today, reports revealed that one of his iconic suits from his popular projects is going up for auction.

The popular three-piece period-style grey suit that Murphy wore in the final episode of the sixth season in Peaky Blinders is set to be auctioned for charity in the UK.

The Omega Auctions shared the news through their social media as they wrote, “We’re pleased to offer an incredible selection of authentic and original #PeakyBlinders production costumes and clothing including items worn by Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy, all to be sold on behalf of the amazing work of @TheChritie, Manchester.”

Auction Manager Dan Muscatelli-Hampson expressed, "These stunning pieces are genuine cultural artefacts - the craftsmanship, history, and star power behind them is exceptional.

"We're honoured to host the auction and support The Christie Charity in the process."

The formal attire will reportedly be put up for sale between £1,000 and £2,000.