Ryan Reynolds jealous of Blake Lively's success?

Ryan Reynolds sparks controversy as he dodges indirect question about Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has just sparked a debate with latest move amid ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Recently, Lively was listed among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

Keeping aside her ongoing legal dramas, the 37-year-old shared her achievement on social media thanking Times for the honour.

Blake's accomplishment must have been equally big for husband Ryan as well, but he somehow failed to address her success at a recent event, prompting questions from fans about why he didn't mention his wife at the world's biggest event especially since she's involved in a legal fight with Baldoni.

Some social media users even speculated if he's overshadowed or jealous of Blake Lively.

This Wednesday morning, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor attended the Time100 Summit and did not even utter a word about the Gossip Girl star's milestone.

Even though, he was asked some questions regarding ‘negative media coverage’ that might have been pointing out to Lively, which he rambled upon.

During the interview, the 48-year-old was asked, 'how has that media attention impacted your brand and your businesses?'

As per Daily Mail, Reynolds responded saying, “Tina Fey says ‘if you're feeling good about yourself, just go online,"

He continued, “Honestly, I give a lot of talks to students about storytelling and about how you can do it in different pockets.

“You can do it in unexpected ways. My companies' north stars are bringing people together in smart, fun, and unexpected ways. The last one I did, I mentioned the greatest superpower I ever had in my life”, he added.

Reportedly, it has been a hard time for both Ryan and Blake and they are trying to be ‘positive and support each’ other during this time.