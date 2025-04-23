Jelly Roll seeks pardon for past crimes ahead of booming music career

Jelly Roll seeks pardon for all past crimes ahead of launching international career

Jelly Roll is opening up about positive change as he seeks pardon for all the crimes he committed in his youth ahead of launching a successful music career.

The country singer, who is currently taking a significant step forward in eradicating his past, received pardon recommendation from Tennessee Board of Parole on Tuesday, April 22.

This news comes after Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to X, formerly Twitter, to make an announcement concerning the 40-year-old.

The statement was as follows, “A year ago, I wrote Gov. Bill Lee asking for a full Pardon for Jason ‘Jelly Roll’ Deford … today the Board unanimously recommended his Pardon.”

The recommendation was made in a hearing that lasted for around two hours, with several witnesses as per the Associated Press’ report.

Jelly expressed interest in international performances, requesting travel permission after facing years of challenges stemming from his criminal past.

In response to the board’s decision, the Save Me hitmaker said, “This was incredible. I pray this goes through. But today was special for me, regardless.”

In addition, he told the parole board, “I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible. One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation … is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption … [across] the rest of the world.”

For the unversed, the American rapper has been jailed for more than 40 times for multiple drug charges.