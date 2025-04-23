Lorde surprises fans with 1st performance of unreleased song

 
By Hollywood Desk
|
April 23, 2025
Lorde gives 1st glimpse into upcoming song after intimate concert shut down

Lorde announced a secret pop-up event at Washington Square park but the New York Police Department shut it down, however the fans who stayed back got to witness a surprise performance.

The 28-year-old singer debuted her unreleased song, What Was That, in front of the remaining audience after the event was dispersed on Tuesday, April 22nd.

According to a report by Vulture, the Royals hitmaker re-appeared at the venue at 9:30 pm and gave fans a dynamic performance of the upcoming song.

“You guys are so amazing. I love you so much,” she told fans as they stayed back to wait for several hours, even adjusting themselves on nearby trees to get the best view.

This comes after a large crowd gathered in the park for the intimate event announced via Instagram stories. The pop-up show was immediately cancelled by the NYPD who claimed that the organisers did not have a permit for the concert.

Following the debacle, Lorde took to Instagram and wrote, “Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down. I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up !!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse … I’m so sorry.”

What Was That marks the Grammy winner’s first single after four years, and it will be released on Friday, April 25th.