Lorde surprises fans with 1st performance of unreleased song

Lorde announced a secret pop-up event at Washington Square park but the New York Police Department shut it down, however the fans who stayed back got to witness a surprise performance.
The 28-year-old singer debuted her unreleased song, What Was That, in front of the remaining audience after the event was dispersed on Tuesday, April 22nd.
According to a report by Vulture, the Royals hitmaker re-appeared at the venue at 9:30 pm and gave fans a dynamic performance of the upcoming song.
“You guys are so amazing. I love you so much,” she told fans as they stayed back to wait for several hours, even adjusting themselves on nearby trees to get the best view.
This comes after a large crowd gathered in the park for the intimate event announced via Instagram stories. The pop-up show was immediately cancelled by the NYPD who claimed that the organisers did not have a permit for the concert.
Following the debacle, Lorde took to Instagram and wrote, “Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down. I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up !!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse … I’m so sorry.”
What Was That marks the Grammy winner’s first single after four years, and it will be released on Friday, April 25th.
