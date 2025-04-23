Prince Louis received special birthday surprise from uncle Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who is a doting father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has once proved to be a loving uncle to Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis.

When the Duke of Sussex was part of the royal family, he was often seen playing with his cousin Zara Tindall’s daughter. Moreover, Harry has been known to be affectionate towards children.

It comes as no surprise that Harry went out of way to treat his youngest nephew to a special gift on his birthday.

Prince Louis marked his seventh birthday on Wednesday as the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated the milestone with a rare photo.

While Harry has been estranged from the royal family amid his ongoing rift, there was a time when the Duke did not shy away from diving deep into his pockets to purchase birthday present for Louis.

He wanted to get the first edition of Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking-Glass, which was priced at £24,000. However, he ultimately decided on Winnie the Pooh, aiming to start a collection of rare books for his nephews and niece.

This book is understood to be worth £8,000 and the expensive present also held great sentimental value to the family. Princess Diana had a love for timeless literature which Harry honoured for Louis.

“One of Harry's happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother,” a close pal once revealed.

“She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte and George to enjoy as they get older.”