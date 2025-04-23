Tom Hardy returns to 'Mad Max' despite feud with Charlize Theron

Tom Hardy gears up for his upcoming role in 'Mad Max: The Wasteland'

Tom Hardy is currently gearing up for his upcoming role in Mad Max: The Wasteland despite having a feud with his co-star Charlize Theron on the film’s set.

The actor, who previously starred as Max in the 2015 film, is reprising his role as an anti-hero, much to the fans’ surprise.

This comes after Charlize, who portrays the ground-breaking role of Furiosa in the starrer, had a fall-out with Tom over the demanding nature of the highly-anticipated project.

During an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, filmmaker George Miller explained, "They were just two very different performers. Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer.

"Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined – a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance – and always the first one on set."

For the unversed, Anya Taylor-Joy is said to step into the character Furiosa's shoes as part of the franchise's latest instalment.

Although the film is rumoured to be in development, the filmmaker revealed he'd prioritize other projects first.