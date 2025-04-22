Buckingham Palace shares update as King Charles makes key change

King Charles appears to have made a significant change as he resumed his royal as Buckingham Palace released a new update.

The monarch resumed his duties just a day after the sad demise of Pope Francis with an important meeting at Windsor.

Charles had met the beloved leader of the Roman Catholic church, with his wife Queen Camilla, during their Italy State Visit two weeks ago. He had penned a heartfelt note to express his grief over the huge loss.

On Tuesday, the King conducted his first royal engagement since the devastating news. He showed his respect with a key change in his attire for the private meeting held with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The update comes after the Palace had issued orders for all royal residences to lower the flags at half-mast to show respect to the late pope.

Luxon, who arrived in London on Sunday, received the news before the meeting with the head of state.

The two men wore black ties, a key detail noted by fans, as they mourn the great loss of their religious leader.

Pope Francis had died aged 88 after suffering a cerebral stroke in the early hours of Monday morning. The pontiff had been unwell for quite some time before he breathed his last.

According to a source, the two men had “reflected on Pope Francis’ remarkable life and legacy”.