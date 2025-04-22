Paul Rudd shares full-circle moment as he recreates first big TV ad

Paul Rudd recreates 90's retro ad

Paul Rudd was hit with nostalgia as he recreated a ’90s commercial from his early days in Hollywood, which made a big impact in his career.

The Ant-Man star was far from achieving his career breakthrough, 1994’s Clueless, when he filmed the Super Nintendo commercial.

In conversation with the People magazine, the This is 40 actor said, "I was working actor and still had a regular job when they hired me for this. Would do whatever kind of work I could get."

Rudd recalled it being a "really exciting" experience as it was "one of the first commercials [he] got, and it was a national commercial".

"I knew it was going to be playing all over the place," he added.

"Commercials are what got me in the union. So going back is really full-circle. It was pretty fun to make and get back in that get-up again! Felt like old times, I really loved it!" Rudd said about the commercial.

In the TV ad, the Friends alum mimicked his voice while dressed in similar outfit, wearing a long black duster, indie rock hair and a beaded necklace.

The interview comes as the actor is busy with his new project, Anaconda, starring Jack Black. It is set to release on December 25, 2025.

Additionally, he is also reprising his role as Ant-Man in Avenges: Doomsday, set to premiere on May 1st, 2026.