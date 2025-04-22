Hailey Bieber shares hardship of dealing with ‘nauseous’ health issue

Hailey Bieber shares health issue

Hailey Bieber is opening up once again about her health, reminding fans that even when life looks glamorous, real struggles are happening behind the scenes.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the 28-year-old Rhode founder revealed she’s currently dealing with not just one, but two ovarian cysts.

And in true Hailey fashion, she kept it real and relatable.

"If you deal with ovarian cysts, I’m right there with ya!" she captioned a selfie, proudly showing off her stomach — no filters, no fuss.

While she didn’t dive into too many details this time around, fans may remember that this isn’t Hailey’s first battle with cysts.

Back in November 2022, she posted a mirror selfie with her shirt pulled up to set the record straight amid pregnancy rumors.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she shared, making it crystal clear that a baby was not on the way.

Hailey added at the time, "I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun. It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional."

Still, in true champion spirit, she encouraged anyone going through the same thing, "We got this."

Health battles, unfortunately, aren’t new territory for Hailey.

She’s previously shared her frightening experience with a blood clot that caused stroke-like symptoms, leading to heart surgery.

In a candid YouTube video, she expressed how "grateful" she felt that doctors were able to catch it in time.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, didn’t hold back his emotions about that scary time either.

"Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong," he said on Instagram.

"But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing."

Through it all, Hailey and Justin have stayed strong together, recently adding another layer of joy to their lives.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Jack, in August 2024. And with everything they’ve weathered side by side, it’s safe to say that little Jack has some pretty amazing role models to look up to.