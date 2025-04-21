Gabriel Macht shares experience filming first scene of ‘Suits L.A.’

Gabriel Macht reflected on the emotional return to the hit legal drama's spin-off Suits L.A. as a guest-star.

Macht played the no-nonsense attorney, Harvey Spector, in Suits from 2011 to 2019, and the first scene he shot for the spin-off, took him many years back.

In conversation with People, Macht shared, "We ended up shooting the first couple scenes at Rancho Park, which is the park that I practiced high school baseball at."

"So getting into a uniform and playing baseball for that scene, not only was it nostalgic just to be Harvey again," he added.

The moment became more significant as he was joined by the original showrunner Aaron Korsh and the same directors and writers.

The So Because I Said star’s father, fellow actor Stephen Macht, was also present there since Macht had invited him to part of the scene.

"There he is sitting in the stands... where he used to watch me play [as a kid]," he recalls. "That was this full-circle moment." the actor said.

Apart from the nostalgic moment, being back in shoes of Harvey was an easy job for the actor despite of being on break from the industry since 2019.

"It was a little surprising that it was easy only in that Aaron didn't write really impossibly difficult dialogue for me," Gabriel quipped. "For once."

Previously, the father of two admitted to the outlet that he had very little interest in returning back to the acting world but decided to reprise Harvey a "a way that I could sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in L.A."

The Suits L.A. gets weekly episodes on Sunday on NBC.