James Wessex rare appearance draws comparison to Prince William, Harry

The Duke and Duchess Edinburgh’s son, James, Earl of Wessex, made a rare public appearance during the royal family reunion at Windsor on Sunday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by members of the royal family to mark Easter with a traditional service held St. George’s Chapel.

As the royal family marked the significant event with an official post on social media, royal fans noticed a surprising detail about the 17-year-old nephew of King Charles.

Dressed in blue suit and red patterned tie, James was seen towering over his father, Prince Edward, who himself is six-foot-tall.

The comment section under the royal family Instagram was flooded with remarks about James.

“Edward and Sophie’s son is a grown up man now [heart-eyed emoji] so tall,” a fan gushed.

“The Ear[l] of Wessex seems to have suddenly got very tall? Happy Easter to them all,” one commentator noted.

“James has got so tall,” another pointed out. In response, a social media user said, “he really has, he must be as tall as William or Harry”.

Another responded, “He’s not as tall as William yet. Eugenie’s husband was walking along with them and he’s 6ft. 3.5. James isn’t quite that tall but definitely taller than Edward who is 6 ft.”

“James Edinburgh will be tall like Prince William!” a commentator wrote adding heart eyes emojis, fire and a heart emoji.

Apart from James, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie also share 21-year-old Lady Louise. James is the youngest grandchild of late Queen Elizabeth and the youngest in his paternal cousins.