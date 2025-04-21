Charli xcx drops major hint for upcoming album after ‘brat’ success

Charli xcx delights fans with update on future album during Coachella performance

Charli xcx gave fans a sneak peek into new music under the works at the end of her second Coachella performance.

After she rocked the stage with an energetic performance, the Apple hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20th, and wrote, “coming soon…” in the caption of a carousel from the second weekend of the music festival.

The first snapshot from the series featured a picture of her stage which read, “Maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?” referring to her last year’s release which ended up becoming a cultural phenomenon known as “Brat summer.”

In a video at the end of the carousel, Charli was seen standing against the stage which featured the words, “Does this mean that brat summer is finally over????? IDK? maybe? maybe it’s time for a different kind of brat summer? maybe it’s time for me to let go? maybe it’s time to make way for….”

Fans expressed their excitement under the comments section, with one writing, “girl what is coming.”

Echoing the sentiment, another added, “HOLD UP YALL.”

“Excited for the next chapter,” chimed in a third.

The Grammy winner also included pictures of Addison Rae and The Dare, whom she brought to perform after inviting Lorde and Troye Sivan last weekend.