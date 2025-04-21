Amelia Dimoldenberg clears the air about Andrew Garfield romance rumours

Amelia Dimoldenberg on Andrew Garfield romance

Amelia Dimoldenberg is setting the record straight on where things stand between her and Andrew Garfield — and it’s all friendly vibes, people.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in an interview published on April 20, the Chicken Shop Date host shared, “We’re friends. I saw him at the Oscars and he’s a great guy, a great person. We’ve got such a great dynamic.”

Fans have been rooting for a real-life romance between the two ever since Garfield, 41, made a charming appearance on Dimoldenberg’s viral series back in October 2024. Their flirty and hilarious exchange only fueled the fire.

At one point during the episode, Amelia teased, “I think that there’s something going on,” prompting Garfield to playfully question, “Do you actually think that, or is this for the [cameras]? If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think this is f***ed up, the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point? Maybe. Take out all the practicalities and the logic. I actually believe, maybe, we could have without all of this.”

Garfield wasn’t shy about admitting he thought they’d hit it off, saying, “I think that we’d just enjoy each other’s company.”

Amelia, keeping it adorably awkward and sweet, responded, “I think we should be friends,” while also admitting she wasn’t exactly sure what she was looking for in a relationship at the time.

Garfield, ever the optimist, wasn’t ready to close the chapter just yet, suggesting, “I feel like this is, like, should be a practice round. I feel we should do it again, actually, and better. This should just be, like, a rehearsal.”

Their candid banter couldn’t have come at a more interesting time either.

Just a week before the interview aired, Dr. Kate Tomas, who had been linked to Garfield earlier in 2024, confirmed on Instagram that she and Garfield had broken up “months ago.”

And by February, Garfield had reportedly started seeing Monica Barbaro.

As for Amelia, she’s happily flying solo and loving it.

“I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone. My life is very fast-paced,” she told The Sunday Times. “I’m going travelling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things. I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment.”