Prince Andrew joins Royals at Easter amid Prince William's clear snub of 'uncle'

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties over five years ago

Prince Andrew made a notable appearance at the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, joining King Charles and Queen Camilla despite ongoing controversies surrounding the Duke.

The 65-year-old was seen arriving with a smile, walking into the church alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, and Sir Tim Laurence.

Although Andrew stepped back from public duties over five years ago, King Charles had previously assured his younger brother he would remain part of family events.

However, behind the scenes, tensions remain high-particularly with Prince William amid ongoing royal scandals.

According to insiders, the Prince of Wales deliberately chose to spend Easter with his family in Norfolk instead, having recently returned from a ski trip with Princess Kate and their children, reported Mirror.

'William has no time for his uncle,' a royal source claimed. 'He'd much rather avoid him altogether.'

Despite the strained dynamics, the royal gathering saw the King and Queen in good spirits, smiling and greeting crowds.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrIved on foot with their son, James, Earl of Wessex, while Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, joined by their husbands, added to the elegant display of tradition on this key royal calendar event.