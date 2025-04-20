Who will host the 2025 Emmys?

The 2025 Emmy Awards have finally revealed their host. Nate Bargatze, the quick-witted standup up comedian, known for his deadpan and monotone delivery, has been tapped to emcee this year’s highly anticipated awards ceremony.

Bargatze will take the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeeles on Sunday, September 14 to helm the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 46-year-old shared his exctiment about landing the hosting duties for the star studded event, which will air live on CBS, saying, "It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show."

"I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that an be enjoyed by families around the world," he added in a statement, per Variety.

Notably, this isn’t Bargatze’s first collaboration with the tv broadcasting company. He previoulsy partnered with the network for his holiday special Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas.

Bargatze has quickly become one of the most celebrated stand-up comedan of this time. In 2024, he sold over 1.2 millions ticket while touring, making him the highest grossing stand up comic in the world, accoridng to Pollstar.

He has released six stand-up specials to date, with his most recent, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, streaming on Netflix.

He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album with his special The Greatest Average American.

His other major gig includes hosting Saturday Night Live twice, with famously debuting the viral "Washington’s Dream" sketch during his 2023 appearance at SNL.