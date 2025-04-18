Molly Ringwald not interested in remaking ‘The Breakfast Club’: Here’s why

Molly Ringwald has recently made it clear that there will be no remake of The Breakfast Club in the future.

While speaking at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Molly, who had a reunion with her co-stars, said, “I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie. Because I think this movie is very much of its time.”

“You know it’s very white, this movie,” continued the 57-year-old.

The actress and writer explained, “You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities; we don’t talk about gender, none of that, and I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today.”

Molly believed “making movies that are inspired by other movies, but build on it and represent what’s going on today”.

Therefore, the actress added, “I would like to see movies that are inspired by The Breakfast Club but take it in a different direction.”

It is pertinent to mention that to mark the movie’s 40th anniversary, Molly reportedly reunited with Breakfast Club co-stars including Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy for a panel conversation.

During the panel, the stars talked about their on-set experiences of working with the writer-director Hughes and even discussed the movie’s legacy.

For the unversed, The Breakfast Club, which was shot at Maine North High School in Des Plaines, Ill., had five high schoolers who came together and formed unforgettable bonds.