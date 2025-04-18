Kevin Costner’s love interest from Yelowstone joins Grey Anatomy

The Yellowstone alum Piper Perabo is the latest big name to check in to Grey’s Anatomy, stirring up emotions upon her arrival.

Known for her role as an environmental activist and Kevin Costner’s love interest in the fourth and fifth seasons of Yellowstone, Perabo will step in to the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the season 21 finale.

ABC confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Perabo will play Jenna Gatlin in the medical drama, describing her as "a fierce mother to nine-year-old Dylan," who would do anything as a candidate for high-risk surgery.

Perabo’s Grey’s Anatomy debut is slated for the May 1 episode, with appearances also scheduled for May 8 and the season finale on May 15.

Through out it more than teo-decade run, Grey’s Anatomy has welcomed an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Audra McDonald, Elisabeth Moss, Ernie Hudson, Jesse Plemmons, and Rita Moreno.

In addition to her work on Yellowstone, Perabo has had a diverse career in film and television.

She rose to fame with the cult hit Coyote Ugly, and went on to star in films such as Because I Said So, Cheaper by the Dozen, Looper and The Prestige.

On the small screen, she headlined the spy drama Covert Affairs, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Drama.