King Charles 'lightens mood' with health quip in public moment

King Charles brings warmth and wit to public a she returns to Maundy service

King Charles delighted royal well-wishers with his charm and sense of humour during a recent appearance outside Durham Cathedral, where he attended the traditional Maundy service.

Greeting the crowds, the monarch shared a light-hearted moment with Pat Johnson, 54, from South Tyneside, who complimented him on his healthy appearance.

Johnson, who had brought along her 18-months old Pembrokeshire Corgi named Lilibet-a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth-told the King he looked well.

Smiling, the King quipped,' You are very kind, it's all smoke and mirror, 'prompting laughter from those nearby.

His presence at the Maundy service marks a meaningful return to royal duties after stepping back due to health concerns.

The monarch was recently hospitalised in late March as part of his ongoing cancer treatment but has shown encouraging signs of recovery.