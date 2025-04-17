Prince William, Kate Middleton's latest update leaves fans upset

Royal fans are said to be upset after the latest announcement about Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly enjoy the Easter weekend with their three children at their country home in Norfolk, skipping the Easter Sunday service with the royal family.

However, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are set to attend the Easter Matins Service at Windsor Castle on April 20.

"The future King and Queen, who did not attend the service last year, have decided to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school," a source has claimed.

A separate royal source told the Mirror that William, heir to the British throne, notified his father that they would "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter."

On the other hand, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are likely to attend. Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are also expected to be present.

However, royal fans are speculating about the non-working members of the royal family, such as Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's presence with the monarch at the iconic annual walk.

Last year, the King and Queen were only joined by the Princess Royal, Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson. A very small number of royals attended due to the royal health crisis.