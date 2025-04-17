Vin Diesel urges Universal to announce the new 'Fast & Furious' movie already

Vin Diesel boosts excitement of new ‘Fast' film

It looks like the fresh Fast & Furious film is just around the corner as lead actor Vin Diesel has been teasing the new entry on a daily basis.

Titled, Los Bandoleros is said to be a predecessor of the finale movie that came out in 2023.

Vin, in one of his Instagram posts, mentioned that he is going to direct the fresh Fast film, which is expected to come out before the second part of 10th sequel.

Two days ago, the 57-year-old teased that he might have kickstarted filming of Los Bandoleros as he spoke about hunting suitable locations for the action flick.

“As I continue to travel this beautiful world… I ponder which would be the most magical desert for Los Bandoleros 2”, he wrote.

Earlier today, Diesel dropped another post including a picture of him with co-star Michelle Rodriguez expressing his eagerness of sharing the new film with the fans as he urged production company 'Universal' to reveal the release date already.

“Universal… Please tell the best fans in the world, when the next movie is coming out. Please…”

On the other hand, there is no update about Fast X: Part 2 as the production is reportedly still on hold.

Vin is all set to reunite again with Jason Momoa in the upcoming action crime film which is expected to release in 2026.