Reba McEntire praises Dua Lipa’s talent for new track, Don’t Start Now

Reba McEntire has recently collaborated with Dua Lipa for recording new track, Don’t Start Now.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Reba didn’t just choose to cover Dua’s song out of thin air, she’s a huge fan and they’re actually friends.”

“She respects Dua’s talent so much and she thinks it would be super fun to collaborate with her in some way,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She’s throwing out different ideas, including doing a song together.”

It is pertinent to mention that Reba’s fans were not happy for her to step outside of her genre she’d been dominating since the 1970s.

“Dua’s done some acting and wants to do more so Reba is also throwing around the idea of having her come on as a guest star on the next season of her sitcom,” noted an insider.

The source pointed out, “They haven’t started filming yet so there’s room to get her involved, even if it’s just for a small part.”

Meanwhile, Dua, who is engaged to actor Callum Turner, had no interest in movie-making business.

“Obviously, it would have to fit into Dua’s schedule but there’s definitely interest there,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “Acting is something Dua has been expanding into, she’s done a few things as far as movies go.”

“But she hasn’t done comedy and she’s naturally very funny, so Reba thinks this could be a great chance for her to show the world how multi-talented she is,” added an insider.