Blake Lively reacts to bombshell news amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively responds to achieving major milestone during Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively was “blown away” to receive a major honour while she is caught in the midst of heated legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress was included in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2025.

Following the big news, the Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note of gratitude.

The Another Simple Favor actress was named alongside famous names like Scarlett Johansson, President Donald Trump and Joe Rogan.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025,” Lively began, in the caption of her Instagram carousel.

She went on to thank civil-rights attorney, Sherrilyn Ifill, for writing the accompanying essay which praised Lively.

“To be written about by the great @sherrilynifill is not something I take lightly,” she added, saying Ifill’s “work has shaped our nation.”

“Thank you @time And thank you @sherrilynifill for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now,” she continued.

The major milestone comes during Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni, which began last year and is scheduled for a trial in March 2026.