Demi Moore recalls key detail from losing Oscar to Mikey Madison

Demi Moore knew from the beginning that Mikey Madison will win the Oscar

Demi Moore expressed how she really felt losing an Oscar to Mikey Madison as fans were rooting for the 62-year-old for the win.

Moore and Madison were both nominated in the Best Actress category in the 2025 Academy Awards for their roles in The Substance and Anora, respectively.

In conversation with Time magazine, the Ghost actress reiterated that she was not devastated when she lost the accolade, in fact, she had a strong gut feeling that Madison will bag the award.

During the commercial break before the winner was announced, the Moore had shared prediction with her manager.

"I leaned over and whispered to my manager, 'I think it’s going to Mikey,'" she said. "I don’t know why I knew, but I did. I was so centred and calm. I didn’t feel gutted."

She continued, "I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold."

Madison’s achievement was complemented as the film’s director Sean Bakerwon also won awards for best editing, original screenplay and director.

After the loss, Moore took to her Instagram to give a heartfelt shout out to Madison, writing, "a huge congratulation to Mikey Madison can’t wait to see what you do next."

As for now, Moore is currently filming the second season of her hit drama series the Landmine.