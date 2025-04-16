King Charles faces new challenge ahead as royal family 'splits in two'

King Charles III faces new crisis amid his ongoing health battle and ongoing feud within the royal family as all eyes are on young royals.

The 76-year-old may make a big decision to keep the monarchy united, with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall potentially stepping up to support the monarch in privately during his challenging time.

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry's legal battle in the UK has divided his family members into "two camps", according to royal butler Paul Burrell.

The former royal aide went on claiming that the royal family seemingly "splits in two."

Burrell stated: “I think Harry is closest to the York sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. They’re from the same era as him, similar age and the younger members understand how archaic the rules can be - and don’t always agree with them."

Burrell, as reported by GB News, explained, "Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice live in the real world now, but most of the other royals don’t."

He adding that the two sisters have to go out, catch a bus and walk down the street like the rest of us.

Burrell continued to tell Genting Casino: "Harry, being such a rebel, has made him lose favour with the establishment and the senior royals.

“But the younger royals understand his position with everything and the court last week and support him to a cost - their own cost. The rest of the royals are siding with Charles, William and the court, and they are not agreeing with what Harry is doing."

“There are two different camps forming around Harry and Meghan now.”

Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William has notably deteriorated, with the pair now described as estranged.

It is to mention here that the Duke has maintained strong bonds with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, despite the tensions with some royals. The relationship between the cousins have endured despite the geographical distance between them since Harry's exit from the royal family in 2020.

However, some senior royals seem to be coming together to support each other amid all crisis within the family, with various members stepping up to support the King during this difficult period.