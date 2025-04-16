Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter split takes shocking turn with mystery man

Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter’s recent breakup took a surprising turn after the Batman star shared photos with a mystery man.

The Saltburn actor sparked extreme fan reactions with his latest social media activity. On Tuesday, April 15, he posted three new photos on X (formerly Twitter). While one picture featured his chiselled jawline, the other two were his selfies with a handsome hunk.

The Irish actor's new photos with a man led the netizens to question his sexuality, deeming him "gay," which could be a potential reason for his breakup with the Please Please Please singer.

"Broke it off with Sabrina for him? Wow," one user bashed.

Another chimed in asking, "HE’S GAY….?"

Meanwhile, some claimed that Barry, 32, proved the wild fans’ theories that Sabrina dates gay boys.

"Damn they right everytime Sabrina dates sum they come out as queer," highlighted a user. Notably, one of Espresso hitmaker’s ex Joshua Bassett came out as queer in 2021 after calling it quits with Sabrina, 25.

Though Barry didn’t address the bizarre speculation, fans were quick to clear the air—revealing that the man in the photos is actually the actor’s brother, Eric Keoghan.

Supporters defended the Keoghan brothers, insisting that the man in question is neither Barry’s love interest nor the one who drove a wedge between the former lovebirds.