Meghan Markle recalls special meeting at Kensington Palace in new podcast

Meghan Markle made a rare comment about her special meeting at Kensington Palace when she was a working royal.

In conversation with Reshma Saujani during the second episode of the podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex recalled her first interaction with her.

For the unversed, Reshma is the founder of two non-profit non-profit organisations, Girls Who Code and Moms First, who reunited with Meghan, as the two ladies talked about "redesigning workplaces for women and how to make the hard choice to put your health (and yourself) before your work."

Prince Harry's wife, who was pregnant with her firstborn Prince Archie in 2018, welcomed her guest to the podcast, saying, "Welcome, I'm so happy you're here. It's been a while."

"It's been a long time since I saw you. Different circumstances! Long time," Reshma replied.

"Yes. Life was diff— well, I mean, we had met in 2018, I guess?" Meghan said to the American lawyer, who said that you were "very pregnant" at the time.

In response, the former Suits actress said, "Oh my gosh, yes. It would have been 2018, pregnant with Archie at Kensington Palace."

"I remember you came in, we sat in the audience room, and I just said, 'Tell me all about it,'" Meghan said about their first meet-up.