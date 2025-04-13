Travis Scott honours Stormi on Coachella stage as Kylie, Timothee seen nearby

Travis Scott shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is proving he’s always a dad first, even when he’s headlining Coachella.

As the Grammy-nominated rapper lit up the Coachella 2025 stage on Saturday, April 12, he gave a sweet shout-out to his daughter Stormi mid-performance.

“Stormi, let’s rock,” the doting dad said, per fan-made videos circulating online.

Scott, 33, shares seven-year-old Stormi and three-year-old son Aire with ex Kylie Jenner, 27.

While the SICKO MODE hitmaker was commanding the stage, his beauty mogul ex was also spotted at the festival with her current beau, Timothée Chalamet.

This marks Scott’s return to Coachella after nearly seven years. He last performed at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre stage in 2017. Ahead of his big comeback, he teased a new musical chapter and promised to “curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert.”

Scott’s performance is part of a stacked Coachella lineup that also includes Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Green Day.

Other major artists like Missy Elliott, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, and Ed Sheeran are also set to take the stage across the two-weekend event.