Adam Scott gives rare insight on ‘Severance’ season 3

Adam Scott weighs in on ‘Severance’ season 3 after 'overwhelming' response

Adam Scott talked about the success of Severance season 2 and hinted at “exciting” updates for the next season.

The 52-year-old actor shared that he feels relieved to not keep the show’s secrets anymore, now that it’s out.

When asked about how he feels after the sequel is finished, he said, "I feel great," in conversation with People Magazine.

The Parks and Recreation star continued, "It is nice to be able to talk about it because we've been sitting on all these big crazy secrets for years, but it's also great to see the reaction because you really just never know how people are going to react until it's out there in the word."

"The response is truly overwhelming," Scott said.

However, when asked about the next season and fan theories circulating on the internet, Scott kept tightlipped, saying, "There are things that I would like to see, but I think those things we should wait and see how everything shakes out, you know. It's exciting, all the different options and all the different, you know, ways the directions the show can take are all very exciting."

The show was renewed for season 3 but a release date has not been announced yet.