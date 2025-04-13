Bridgerton's Bessie Carter on working with mom Imelda Staunton: 'Dream come true'

Bridgerton's Bessie Carter opens up about her 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity

Bridgerton’s Bessie Carter shares her unfiltered thoughts on working alongside her mother Imelda Staunton, calling it a ‘dream’ come true.

The 31-year-old, who is gearing up to star opposite her award-winning mother in George Bernard Shaw's adaptation of Mrs Warren's Profession, couldn’t stop swooning about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She said, "Fortunately there’s a line in this play about how you can’t tell that the characters are mother and daughter, because you wouldn’t really pick us out in a crowd (as related).

"But it’s always been a life dream of mine to work together."

Meanwhile, her mother Imelda, opened up to the Observer about working with her daughter in the upcoming West End revival.

Heaping praise on the Netflix star, the actress didn’t hesitate to tell the outlet, "She’s everything I could never be, this tall, elegant, confident, gorgeous woman.

"I just sit here and think: 'In God’s name, how did that happen?’"

In addition, Imelda also shared her perspective on the term "nepo baby," noting that it's unfair to judge individuals from similar backgrounds, as not everyone leverages family connections to advance their careers.