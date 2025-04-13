Charli XCX left Coachella in frenzy with surprise guest appearances

Charli XCX channelled her Brat tour energy at Coachella accompanied by her best pals and A-list musicians.

Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan, who were featured on her album, joined the 360 crooner on stage.

Charli’s performce was mind-blowing, yet the set list was same as of her on going joint Sweat tour with Troye since last fall.

She performed Talk Talk with Troye and Girl, So Confusing with khaki-clad Lorde.

Meanwhile with Eilish she performed remix of song Guess.

Charli also performed 2017’s Unlock it, 2019’s Blame It On Your Love and concluded her performance with her career hitmaker, I Love It.

While she took the final bow and audience applauded for her, the back giant screen went black and words started appearing on it in her familiar style.

"Thank you so much Coachella," they began. "Does this mean that brat summer is finally over????? Idk? Maybe? yeah cuz duh it was already over like last year. Wait was it? no??? I don’t know who I am if it’s over??? F---K. Wait I remembered I’m Charli XCX and honestly I just want this moment to last forever please don't let it be over."

Charli now gears up for her US tour and then performances at European festivals all summer.