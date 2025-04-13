Dazed and Confused, Boston Public star Nicky Katt dies at 54

American actor Nicky Katt, best known for the Dazed and Confused and Boston Public series, has passed away at the age of 54.

John Sloss, founder and partner of Sloss Law, the firm that provides legal representation to Katt, confirmed the news to several news outlets, including Deadline.

The actor, who starred as high school bully Clint Bruno in Richard Linkert’s 1993 movie, reportedly died on April 8 in Burbank.

In addition to Dazed and Confused, Katt was featured in Boiler Room (2000), Full Frontal (2002), Behind the Candelabra (2013), Waking Life, SubUrbia, School of Rock, The Limey, Insomnia and The Dark Knight.

The late actor, born on May 11, 1970, played an egotistical actor portraying Adolf Hitler in a fictional play called ‘The Sound and the Fuhrer’ in Steven Soderbergh’s 2002 movie starring Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt.

In addition to his film credits, Katt’s small screen roles include playing popular Geology teacher Harry Senate in the Fox drama series Boston Public for the first three seasons.

In 1996, he also appeared in an episode of the hit series of all time, Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Mathew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

According to his IMDb, Katt’s final role came in 2018 when he appeared in an episode of the Hulu comedy series Casual.