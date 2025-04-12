Millie Bobby Brown takes on 'Enola Holmes' for THIRD time: Details inside

Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with another project

Millie Bobby Brown has started working on the much-awaited project, Enola Holmes 3.

The 21-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her performance in the mystery/crime film, is all set to reprise her role in the third sequel.

Alongside the Stranger Things star, Henry Cavill, Helena Carter, and Susan Wokoma are expected to return to the big screen for the upcoming project.

Enola Holmes 3, directed by Philip Barantini, is currently being filmed at Shepperton Studios, with additional scenes scheduled to be shot in Malta.

Barantini, who also directed the critically acclaimed Adolescence, is working on this film for the first time, while the first two parts were directed by Harry Bradbeer.

The third installment is expected to take a darker turn compared to the 2020 and 2022 films.

This comes on the heels of the Damsel actress making a candid confession about Margot Robbie while promoting Netflix’s The Electric State.

“I would just love to work with her. She’s a pro. She works alongside men but I can’t keep my eyes off of her. That’s huge. I’d love to work with her.”

For the unversed, the makers of the film have kept the release date under wraps.