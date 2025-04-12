Prince Harry reveals 'heated conversation' between Meghan Markle, Princess Kate

In Spare, Prince Harry opens up about the rocky relationship between his wife Meghan Markle and Princess Kate, revealing how their clashing personalities created tension from the start.

He recalls that Meghan and Kate did not click early on, citing incidents like a bridesmaid dress dispute the royal wedding that left Meghan in tears, and a moment where Kate 'grimaced' when Meghan borrowed her lip gloss.

Shortly after the Sussexes' honeymoon, Harry describes a tense sit-down over tea between the two couples to air their grievances.

During the meeting, Kate allegedly held the leather sofa so tightly her fingers were white while asking Meghan for an apology over a comment about her 'baby drain' during pregnancy.

Meghan responded by saying she meant no harm, adding it's 'how I speak to my friends.'

Things escalated when William, pointing a finger, said: 'Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here.' Meghan snapped back: 'If you do not mind, keep your finger out of my face.'

It was moment that marked a deeper divide among them. For the unversed, Meghan and Harry currently lives in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They moved from UK to US after stepping down as working royals in 2020.