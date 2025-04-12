Prince William, Kate set for legal action as Harry drops new bomb

It appears that Prince William and Kate Middleton could be embroiled in a lawsuit about privacy amid Prince Harry’s case regarding security in UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently returned from a private ski holiday with their three children but were reportedly disappointed to learn about a stunt a publication had pulled.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are famously protective of their children and consider that their privacy is of paramount.

While British press has always been respectful towards the privacy of Wales family, a French magazine, Paris Match, took a major risk as they published private photographs from the vacation in Mustique Island.

In the “exclusive” photos, the couple appeared to be at the terrace of a chalet in Courchevel, an upmarket French Alpine resort.

The magazine claimed the family had been coming to the resort “in total discretion” for the past 15 years. It was said to have been their second holiday to the Alps in the past three months.

In one of the photos, William was seen smiling, dressed in shorts and a sweatshirt outside the chalet, waving a bottle of wine at his wife and children. The outlet described it as: “Total relaxation, far from the protocol of Buckingham [Palace]. That’s how the princely couple sees holidays”.

While there has been no formal complaint filed on behalf of the future King and Queen but this will not be the first time the royal couple had a run-in with French publications. The Telegraph reported that William and Kate could be taking a leaf out of Harry's lawsuits to press charges against the outlet.

The news also comes as the Duke of Sussex battles for his police protection in the UK following a two-day legal proceeding for his appeal against the Home Office.

Following the court hearing, Harry sat for a bombshell interview in which he claimed that his police protection was withdrawn so the Firm could keep him in the royal fold.