Lady Gaga announces first ever tour in Australia after 11 years

Lady Gaga sent her Aussie fans into a frenzy with an exciting announcement.

After delighting her Little Monsters with a massive 13-show addition to her Mayhem Ball tour, the Bad Romance singer didn’t stop there.

She went on to add three more shows—and this time, all new dates are for Australian fans.

On Tuesday, April 8, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the new shows, which would be held in stadiums across Kangroo Haven.

Her upcoming concerts in the country marked her return after a more than a decade-long hiatus.

The Joker: Folie a Deux star last performed in Australia in 2014 during ArtRave: The Artpop Ball tour.

Now she is all set to return after 11 years with a new series of concerts taking place in Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on December 5, Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on December 9 and Sydney's Accor Stadium on December 12..

For the unversed, the Poker Face singer will kick off The Mayhem Ball tour in Mexico City on April 26 before finally heading to the Australian venues after making stops in Singapore, North America, the U.K. and Europe.

Gaga, 39, announced her latest tour on March 26 in support of her seventh studio album, Mayhem.