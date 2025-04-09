Hilary Swank reveals what she feels about parenting at 50

Hilary Swank has recently revealed what she feels about parenting at 50.

In a new interview with Women’s Health, the Ordinary Angels actress said that she didn’t actively wait until 47 and welcomed her first twins at 48 in 2023.

“But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated. It was the right time for a myriad of reasons,” explained Swank.

Sharing the benefit of being a new parent at her age, the Logan Lucky actress stated she’s “much more patient”.

“I'm a very different parent than I would've been, even in my early 40s,” confessed Swank.

The Good Mother actress explained, “I'm much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would've been.”

“I'm really interested in their brains. I'm fascinated about what makes them tick,” she pointed out.

Swank mentioned, “I have my career that's already established, so I'm not divided. I'm able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent.”

Last week, the two-time Oscar winner and her second husband Philip Schneider had celebrated the second birthdays of their daughter Aya and son Ohm.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swank talked about working out after becoming a mother to two children.

“Working out for me is really lifting two 25lb babies,” noted the actress.

Swank explained, “It's a squat workout. It's an arm workout, like, I think I have bigger arms than I've had since Million Dollar Baby with these babies.”

“If I could pick up the babies with my triceps, I would have a full-rounded workout,” remarked the actress.

Swank mentioned, “Even with the babies, when they're napping, I have those three hours to get my exercise in and read a script or take a meeting or do an interview.”

“I think there's also in being a new mom a lot of people talk about bouncing back but I call it bouncing forward because I don't want my old body anymore,” dished the actress.

Meanwhile, Swank added, “I love that this was the body that housed and grew these two incredible human beings And I want to honour my new body and not try and get something that was.”